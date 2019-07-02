Search

Mumbai Rains: 18 dead, 69 injured in horrific wall collapse in Malad

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 11:36 IST | Arita Sarkar

A neighbouring wall collapsed on a slum located at Kurar village, where 69 people have been injured which also include firemen who had gone there for rescue operations.

Mumbai Rains: 18 dead, 69 injured in horrific wall collapse in Malad
Wall collapse in Malad. Pics/ Satej Shinde

Due to Mumbai rains, 18 people died in a horrific incident that took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at Pimparipada, Kurar Village at Malad.

A neighbouring wall collapsed on a slum located at Kurar village, where 69 people have been injured which also include firemen who had gone there for rescue operations.

For live updates on Mumbai Rains click here

MUMBAI WEATHER

The disaster cell said that the search operations are still on at the site the incident took place. The locals there had informed the fire brigade about a landslide.

Wall collapse in Malad

After enquiring at the spot, it was learnt from the Police and the public that the compound wall on a hill near a school had collapsed (15' height &250' length) on hutments, said one of the officials. The NDRF team too is at the site.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

mumbai rainsmumbai monsoonmalad

Walls collapse in Chembur and Ghatkopar due to rains in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK