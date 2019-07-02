Mumbai Rains: 18 dead, 69 injured in horrific wall collapse in Malad

mumbai-rains

A neighbouring wall collapsed on a slum located at Kurar village, where 69 people have been injured which also include firemen who had gone there for rescue operations.

Wall collapse in Malad. Pics/ Satej Shinde

Due to Mumbai rains, 18 people died in a horrific incident that took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at Pimparipada, Kurar Village at Malad.

The disaster cell said that the search operations are still on at the site the incident took place. The locals there had informed the fire brigade about a landslide.

After enquiring at the spot, it was learnt from the Police and the public that the compound wall on a hill near a school had collapsed (15' height &250' length) on hutments, said one of the officials. The NDRF team too is at the site.

