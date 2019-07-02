Mumbai Rains: Netizens show their witty side with funny tweets, hilarious memes
Mumbaikars took to social media to make fun of potholes, traffic problems and waterlogging and brighten up the gloomy day with funny tweets and hilarious memes that have left everyone in splits
As torrential rains brought the city to a standstill once again netizens took to Twitter to share funny tweets and hilarious memes related to Mumbai rains. Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a relatable rain meme that left netizens in splits
T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan used a reference from his 1979 film 'The Great Gambler' and shared a picture and wrote: Jalsa hote hue..! Amitabh shared a still from his iconic song Do Lafzon Ki Hai which also stars actress Zeenat Aman. In the still, a dialogue box has been framed which shows the actor asking the gondolier, "Bhaiya Goregaon Lena" (Take us to Goregaon).
Big B's post hilarious meme left netizens in splits with the post being retweeted over 600 times and garnering almost 7,000 likes after being shared online. It wasn't Big B alone who took to Twitter and shared his witty side on Mumbai rains.
While some netizens took to Twitter to express their dissent regarding the sorry state, others took to the micro-blogging site to bright up the gloomy day with a little bit of humour and fun. While Mumbai saw itself drowning in the heaviest downpour of the season yet, the internet was drowned with the best of tweets and memes on Mumbai rains.
Here are some of the best tweets and funniest memes on Mumbai rains:
#MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/FXBifxiDme— Asif kurane (@asifmksv1) July 2, 2019
Mumbai rains have also become smart,— Ishika Kapadia (@ishikakapadia) July 2, 2019
The moment government declares holiday ..
*it disappears*#MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates
#MumbaiRainlive— Ishika Kapadia (@ishikakapadia) July 2, 2019
After all the warnings
Mumbai weather now be like : pic.twitter.com/evyBSQmHiW
Meanwhile Delhiites #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/baB4rUDpGX— Aditya à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¯ ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@me_retweeter) July 2, 2019
All Bars in Mumbai to open by 9 AM to accomodate those people who have left for office ... and don't want to return home before evening...#MumbaiRainlive— à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ (@bharat10666165) July 2, 2019
Mumbaikars after heavy rain #rain #mumbairain #MumbaiRainLive pic.twitter.com/Jhu3ojQ6kJ— à¤¡à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¾-à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ (@UsXcx0B0kYxYQRL) July 2, 2019
#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRainlive— Rohith Sundararaman (@rohsun) July 2, 2019
IMD predicts heavy rains for today
Mumbaikars - pic.twitter.com/x3mDpH61hh
Ahoy! If you're stuck near T2/Domestic airport/VileParle east just come over. I can host a few people & provide you clean water, food & dry clothes. Company of 2 dogs is complementary. I'm a DM away. Swagatam. :) #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRainlive— Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) July 2, 2019
Mumbaikars after coming out of their houses#MumbaiRainlive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates pic.twitter.com/HkFT0dusMS— Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) July 2, 2019
Bandra girls right now ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/rwGvGeAukt— dr _chloroformðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@sirfyou) July 2, 2019
1:30am I was talking about how frustrating my day was as I got drenched thrice and walked on roads full of water. We saw this dude redefine the meaning of life. No matter how many storms you gotta face, you have to live your life to the fullest.#MumbaiRainlive #SpiritOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/8MYCkbd9gr— Twinkle R Ruchandani (@twinklness) July 2, 2019
#MumbaiRainlive— Keyur Patel (@deadpoolkp00) July 2, 2019
Waiting for the Rain to stop
Mumbaikers : pic.twitter.com/LjF5o09qbq
This is soooo brilliant.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/YPXGOFtY6J— Alok Shinde (@AlokSShinde) July 2, 2019
Downpour starts ðÂÂÂÂ§ï¸ÂÂâÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂâÂÂÂÂ— MunNaaâÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ (@Munnaa09) July 2, 2019
*Le Mumbaikars :#MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/36c6PDuEnG
*News : stay safe dont come outside*— TweeteraðÂÂÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) July 2, 2019
Bandra posh people : #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/RJshC2r7bU
Mumbai people going office #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/lAufdFfZpp— Meme-Dev (@AsPratham05) July 2, 2019
The Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday in Mumbai today.— Insha-allah (@TheDhinchakName) July 2, 2019
#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRainlive
Private Companies employees reaction: pic.twitter.com/NRvNFu2dF6
Google Maps right now in Mumbai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ£#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #mumbaimonsoon #MumbaiRainlive #GoogleMaps pic.twitter.com/BGFth0XVSv— Nitin Poojary (@nitinspoojary) July 1, 2019
Boating trip in Bandra ðÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRainlive #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zI1z7SvWJo— Prianca Bakshi (@peebeeee) July 2, 2019
When you manage to book a cab in rain #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/DXzPuvP3Rt— Vaibhav Purohit (@Vaibhav99669438) July 2, 2019
Me Deciding to go to office today#MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/rtYLRW78r8— Amit Mishra (@BollywoodBanda) July 2, 2019
After watching the live broadcast of #MumbaiRainlive Orissa and Bihar people be like..... pic.twitter.com/4nzU14N1d8— Manoj Yadav (@rowdymannu) July 2, 2019
Holiday declared due to the rains. Go back to sleep. If your company is still expecting you to come to work, mail them your resignation letter and then go back to sleep. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRain #Mumbai— Priyanka (@PriyankaKavish) July 2, 2019
*Meanwhile #MumbaiRain be like*#MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/zB3RbeRSaU— TweeteraðÂÂÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) July 2, 2019
