Mumbai Rains: Netizens show their witty side with funny tweets, hilarious memes

mumbai-rains

Mumbaikars took to social media to make fun of potholes, traffic problems and waterlogging and brighten up the gloomy day with funny tweets and hilarious memes that have left everyone in splits

A screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post

As torrential rains brought the city to a standstill once again netizens took to Twitter to share funny tweets and hilarious memes related to Mumbai rains. Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a relatable rain meme that left netizens in splits

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan used a reference from his 1979 film 'The Great Gambler' and shared a picture and wrote: Jalsa hote hue..! Amitabh shared a still from his iconic song Do Lafzon Ki Hai which also stars actress Zeenat Aman. In the still, a dialogue box has been framed which shows the actor asking the gondolier, "Bhaiya Goregaon Lena" (Take us to Goregaon).

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: 18 dead, 69 injured in horrific wall collapse in Malad

For live updates on Mumbai Rains click here

Big B's post hilarious meme left netizens in splits with the post being retweeted over 600 times and garnering almost 7,000 likes after being shared online. It wasn't Big B alone who took to Twitter and shared his witty side on Mumbai rains.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Men extort money from stranded drivers to push vehicles out of water

While some netizens took to Twitter to express their dissent regarding the sorry state, others took to the micro-blogging site to bright up the gloomy day with a little bit of humour and fun. While Mumbai saw itself drowning in the heaviest downpour of the season yet, the internet was drowned with the best of tweets and memes on Mumbai rains.

Here are some of the best tweets and funniest memes on Mumbai rains:

Mumbai rains have also become smart,

The moment government declares holiday ..

*it disappears*#MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — Ishika Kapadia (@ishikakapadia) July 2, 2019

#MumbaiRainlive



After all the warnings



Mumbai weather now be like : pic.twitter.com/evyBSQmHiW — Ishika Kapadia (@ishikakapadia) July 2, 2019

All Bars in Mumbai to open by 9 AM to accomodate those people who have left for office ... and don't want to return home before evening...#MumbaiRainlive — à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ (@bharat10666165) July 2, 2019

Ahoy! If you're stuck near T2/Domestic airport/VileParle east just come over. I can host a few people & provide you clean water, food & dry clothes. Company of 2 dogs is complementary. I'm a DM away. Swagatam. :) #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRainlive — Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) July 2, 2019

1:30am I was talking about how frustrating my day was as I got drenched thrice and walked on roads full of water. We saw this dude redefine the meaning of life. No matter how many storms you gotta face, you have to live your life to the fullest.#MumbaiRainlive #SpiritOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/8MYCkbd9gr — Twinkle R Ruchandani (@twinklness) July 2, 2019

#MumbaiRainlive



Waiting for the Rain to stop



Mumbaikers : pic.twitter.com/LjF5o09qbq — Keyur Patel (@deadpoolkp00) July 2, 2019

When you manage to book a cab in rain #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/DXzPuvP3Rt — Vaibhav Purohit (@Vaibhav99669438) July 2, 2019

After watching the live broadcast of #MumbaiRainlive Orissa and Bihar people be like..... pic.twitter.com/4nzU14N1d8 — Manoj Yadav (@rowdymannu) July 2, 2019

Holiday declared due to the rains. Go back to sleep. If your company is still expecting you to come to work, mail them your resignation letter and then go back to sleep. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRain #Mumbai — Priyanka (@PriyankaKavish) July 2, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates