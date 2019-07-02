Search

Mumbai Rains: Netizens show their witty side with funny tweets, hilarious memes

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 16:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mumbaikars took to social media to make fun of potholes, traffic problems and waterlogging and brighten up the gloomy day with funny tweets and hilarious memes that have left everyone in splits

A screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post

As torrential rains brought the city to a standstill once again netizens took to Twitter to share funny tweets and hilarious memes related to Mumbai rains. Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a relatable rain meme that left netizens in splits

Amitabh Bachchan used a reference from his 1979 film 'The Great Gambler' and shared a picture and wrote: Jalsa hote hue..! Amitabh shared a still from his iconic song Do Lafzon Ki Hai which also stars actress Zeenat Aman. In the still, a dialogue box has been framed which shows the actor asking the gondolier, "Bhaiya Goregaon Lena" (Take us to Goregaon).

MUMBAI WEATHER

Big B's post hilarious meme left netizens in splits with the post being retweeted over 600 times and garnering almost 7,000 likes after being shared online. It wasn't Big B alone who took to Twitter and shared his witty side on Mumbai rains.

While some netizens took to Twitter to express their dissent regarding the sorry state, others took to the micro-blogging site to bright up the gloomy day with a little bit of humour and fun. While Mumbai saw itself drowning in the heaviest downpour of the season yet, the internet was drowned with the best of tweets and memes on Mumbai rains.

Here are some of the best tweets and funniest memes on Mumbai rains:

