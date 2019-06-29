Mumbai Rains: Wall collapses on autorickshaw stand in Chembur, no casualties reported

mumbai-rains

Due to heavy rains which battered the city on Friday, a wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am on Saturday. The wall collapsed amid the first spell of heavy rains in Mumbai, that left three dead and five injured

Operations to clear the debris in the Chembur wall collapse are on. Pic/Twitter ANI

Three persons were killed and five others were injured in rain-related incidents on Friday in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years, the officials said. And now, as rains continue to last the city of Mumbai, an incident of a wall collapse has been reported from Chembur.

Mumbai: A wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today; Debris being removed, no casualties reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5pGZY3txZ9 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

According to ANI, a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area on auto-rickshaws around 2 am on Saturday in Chembur. No casualties have been reported. The operation to remove debris are on.

After heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, the city came to a halt with waterlogging, roads and the traffic situation is in a mess. While the railways managed to stay afloat intermittently with the area between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup witnessing water-logging for the very first time. And, in two separate incidents, three people were electrocuted.

One incident of electrocution was reported from Andheri West and another from Mahakali Caves in Goregaon East. In Goregaon, 60-year-old Rajesh Yadav and 35-year-old Sanjay Yadav died after being electrocuted in a chawl at the Irwani Estate on Mahakali Caves Road at 7:56 am. Two others including a 50-year-old woman named Ashadevi Yadav and 24-year-old Deepu Yadav suffered injuries and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

While the island city received between 20-30 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs received 32-39 mm and the western suburbs received more than 50 mm of rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the eastern suburbs receiving the highest amount of rainfall followed by the western suburbs and the island city.

