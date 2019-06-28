Mumbai Rains: First day of heavy rains, eastern suburbs gets lion's share of rainfall

mumbai-rains

In the eastern suburbs, the highest amount of rainfall of 122 mm was recorded at an observatory in Vikhroli. In the western suburbs, the observatory in the K West ward office in Andheri recorded 129 mm of rainfall

Based on data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the first half of the day, the eastern suburbs received the highest amount of rainfall followed by the western suburbs and the island city received the lowest on Friday.

While waterlogging was dealt with at places like Hindmata, there were complaints reported from various parts of the western suburbs.

Between 8 am and 1 pm on Friday, the eastern suburbs received an average rainfall of 92 mm while western suburbs received 77 mm and the island city received 52.6 mm of rainfall. In the eastern suburbs, the highest amount of rainfall of 122 mm was recorded at an observatory in Vikhroli.

In the western suburbs, the observatory in the K West ward office in Andheri recorded 129 mm of rainfall. In the island city, however, the highest amount of rainfall was 81 mm recorded at Dadar.

Civic officials from the Disaster Management department even posted a video of waterlogging at Mogra Nullah in Andheri West to warn other commuters from travelling in that direction. Social media was flooded with pictures of waterlogging and complaints of traffic at various locations including the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road and the Eastern Express Highway.

