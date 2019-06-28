Mumbai Rains: Same old story - Potholes, waterlogging, traffic woes disrupt city life

mumbai-rains

Waterlogging has been reported at Andheri, Bandra, WEH, Thane, Sion and Hindmata Cinema leading to the diversion of several routes of BEST buses

Waterlogging at King's Circle. Picture/ Pradeep Dhivar

The first big Mumbai rains threw the city's traffic movement out of action with Metro digging, potholes and overall mess in traffic management.

"Traffic has slowed down due to potholes and waterlogging in addition to Metro digging and diversion of traffic into smaller lanes," Avinash Nemade, a commuter tweeted from western suburbs.

For all live updates on Mumbai Rains, click here

Roads in south Mumbai have also been waterlogged with traffic jamming on arterial roads.



Rain in Dharavi. Pic/ Atul Kamble

The Andheri subway has been waterlogged and partially shut for traffic, delaying all traffic moving between east and west in addition to it. The journey from Andheri West to waterlogging on SV Road at Bandra near National College. Traffic on Western and Eastern Expressway has also slowed down.

Waterlogging has also been reported at Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema leading to the diversion of several routes of BEST buses.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to traffic diversions in city

Services of local trains on Western Railways are running normal, while local trains on Central Railway line are running about 30 minutes late, Mumbai Metro Line 1 has also been running smoothly.

Several flights delayed at Mumbai airport due to heavy rains. One flight has been diverted so far. Currently, the visibility is 1,500m and operations are on with delays, a spokesperson said.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: As rains lash city, Twitterati shares hilarious memes

Waterlogging at several places in Nalasopara and Vasai has added to woes of those living at the periphery of the city.

The Palghar police said a lightning strike has killed an 8-year-old boy in a village in the district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates