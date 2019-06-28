Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to traffic diversions in city

mumbai-rains

Waterlogging was also reported at the Hindmata junction and traffic was diverted through the Hindmata flyover

Pic/Atul Kamble

Due to the heavy rains in the city, several areas witnessed waterlogging and traffic diversions were put in place. Based on the prediction made by the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts will continue to receive heavy spells of rainfall on Friday.

Apart from Mumbai, IMD's hourly update stated that Thane, Palghar and Raigad will receive intense spells of rainfall. After receiving heavy rainfall in the morning till around 10 am, the rain reduced a little. Based on the BMC 's data, areas like Dadar, Wadala and Worli in the island city received between 17-22 mm of rainfall. In the eastern suburbs, areas like Vikhroli, Chembur and Kurla received between 16-23 mm of rainfall and in the western suburbs, areas like Bandra and BKC received 22-30 mm of rainfall.

The rainfall affected train as well as road traffic and delays were reported. Civic officials said that due to ongoing Metro work and waterlogging, BEST buses were diverted from National College to Bandra Talkies, from Sion road number 24 to Sion Road number 3 via Laxmibai Kelkar Marg and from Sewri Marg via Mumbai Marathi Granthalaya Marg. Waterlogging was also reported at the Hindmata junction and traffic was diverted through the Hindmata flyover.

