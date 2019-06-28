Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall causes traffic woes in Navi Mumbai

mumbai-rains

Pictures/ Vinod Kumar Menon

Heavy downpour since Friday morning paralysed Navi Mumbai with waterlogging across Vashi and other low lying areas.

Huge traffic jams and slow-moving vehicles on Vashi flyover towards Mumbai toll directions was irking motorists, with huge heavy vehicles blocking the two-wheelers and smaller cars to shift lanes.

Both, the Navi Mumbai police control room and CIDCO Disaster management have not received any information about any accident or mishap.

A policeman at the control room said, "We haven’t received any information about any untoward monsoon-related accident or mishap so far. The traffic signals wherever is not working, manual handling of traffic is done by the traffic cops to avoid any traffic jam."

Interestingly, CIDCO has put in place a round-the-clock helpline number which is manned directly by the Disaster Management team for monsoon period between June to September.

A senior official from the disaster management team said, "We have opened an Emergency Operation Centre for citizens, where they can inform us about trees and branches falling across carriageways, potholes on roads, fire/ short circuits, debris on roads/ drains, open manholes, water logging etc. Also, assistance will be provided in case of any dog or snakebite."

"We will soon put up warning boards at accident-prone spots in the quarry belt and dilapidated buildings. Security personnel will be deployed at accident-prone areas. Trimming of tree branches is also on. Requisite machinery to curb waterlogging will soon be in place," explained the officer.

"Unlike the past, where maximum two-wheeler fatal accidents happened on Sion-Panvel highway due to potholes, this year with the entire stretch after Vashi toll on Sion Panvel highway, have seen a major concretisation of road and flyover work which was undertaken by state PWD, has made motoring on this stretch during monsoon comfortable with zero potholes," explained a traffic cop.

The public can call emergency numbers 022-67918383 / 8384/ 8385 or 022-27562999, WhatsApp photos of potholes/ tree collapses /waterlogging etc to 8879450450 and email eoc@cidcoindia.com

