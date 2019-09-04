Mumbai Rains: Traffic jam on WEH due to waterlogging

Due to continuous rainfall from Tuesday night, citizens on Wednesday faced inconvenience as waterlogging was reported in various parts of western suburbs in Mumbai in areas like Borivli, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri. The traffic was affected on Western Express Highway leading to jams.

The situation in Aarey Milk Colony was not different with the arterial road connecting Western Express Highway near Goregaon with Powai and Marol witnessed waterlogging.

In Andheri west, the waterlogging took place in the low lying areas of Amboli, Veera Desai and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar near Lokhandwala. Water also entered in some of the row houses in Mhada Colony.

According to sources from MMRDA the Mumbai Metro services between Versova to Ghatkopar running on time without any problem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates