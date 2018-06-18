Mumbai Rains: Tree-fall claims one more life; 50-year-old killed in Andheri

Sunday sees 16 cases of tree-fall, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) intermittent rains in Mumbai today

TMC emergency workers chop the branches and trunk of a tree that fell on five vehicles at Eternity Mall in Teen Haath Naka, Thane. Pics/ Bipin Kokate, Atul Kamble and Sameer Markande

The city had quite a wet weekend, with Colaba recording 50.6 mm and Santacruz 23.4 mm rainfall on Sunday. While damage to property due to heavy showers was seen across the city, a 50-year-old man, identified as Yash Desai, died after the branch of a tree fell on him in Andheri on Saturday evening.

The intensity of rainfall increased significantly on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting intermittent rains in the city and suburbs, along with heavy rainfall at a couple of places on Monday.



People enjoy the high tide as rains lash city, at Marine Drive on Sunday

Collapses all over

In Jogeshwari on Saturday, a bike and four cars were damaged in a society, when a wall collapsed on them. The disaster control room also recorded 16 tree-fall incidents in the city and suburbs on Sunday. A tree collapsed on five cars near Eternity Mall at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. No casualties were reported.



A man tries to escape the heavy rains in Dadar on Saturday

Waterlogging, as usual

Sunday's rain led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai and suburbs, such as Kurla, Dadar, Hindmata, Chunabhatti and Kalina. At Malad subway, the pumps were kick-started after waterlogging in the morning. However, traffic wasn't affected, said BMC sources.

On Sunday, mid-day also spotted a few open manholes near Surve chowk in Kurla. There was no response from L ward officer Ajitkumar Ambi to mid-day's complaint. While the traffic was not hampered on Sunday, railways functioned as usual but with mega blocks on some routes.

No heavy rainfall

"Rainfall will continue on and off for most part of Monday. From Tuesday onwards, there will be occasional showers and dry weather till June 22. Currently, the monsoon is active; it will be subdued for three to four days from Tuesday," said Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet Weather. K S Hosalikar, Mumbai IMD chief, said, "We are not expecting exceptional or heavy rainfall, or an alarming situation."

