Two die post Scorpio gets trapped in water logged subway in Malad

Two people trapped in a Scorpio car at Malad subway due to severe waterlogging, died inside the vehicle due to suffocation on Tuesday

The photos of the two deceased

Two people trapped in a Scorpio car at Malad subway due to severe waterlogging, died inside the vehicle today. The duo got trapped at the subway and could not get off after a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains in Malad. The incident took place around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped.

The deceased persons have been identified as Irfan and Gulshad Shaikh and the reason for death is reported as suffocation. The Malad civil authority wall collapse in Malad has left 18 people dead and 69 injured. The injured person have been shifted to nearby hospitals and rescue operations are been carried out by the NDRF team.

The disaster cell said that the search operations are still on at the site the incident took place. The locals there had informed the fire brigade about a landslide. After enquiring at the spot, it was learnt from the Police and the public that the compound wall on a hill near a school had collapsed (15' height &250' length) on hutments, said one of the officials. The NDRF team too is at the site.

Stampede at Andheri, Wall collapse, Flooding as Downpour Leaves City Stranded

Although the monsoon has arrived late in Mumbai, it has left several parts of the city completely submerged under water. The BMC declared that in wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city. Watch the full video below

