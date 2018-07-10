Mumbai Rains: Uneven road in Kalyan claims mother of four

Manisha Bhoir fell off the bike she was riding pillion on, and was run over by a bus; this is the 2nd such death in KDMC's jurisdiction in just over a month

The potholed stretch in Kalyan where Manisha Bhoir died

You would think a death due to potholes right at the start of the monsoon would shame the civic authorities into taking action. It didn't; instead, they just sat on it. Then, last Saturday, the same potholes claimed another one; so, yesterday, KDMC started filling all the pits at Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan. Mother of four Manisha Bhoir, 40, was the latest victim. Last month, five-year-old Aarav Atharale had died at the same spot.



A shopkeeper from the area shows the spot where Manisha Bhoir (inset) died

Shrikant Pathare, 49, uncle of the deceased who worked as a peon in a school in the area, said the incident happened when she was walking home from work. "Manisha never took an autorickshaw to go from home to school and back. She always covered the three-kilometre stretch on foot. On Saturday though, a neighbour saw her walking and offered to drop her home on his bike as he, too, was headed home. She got on, and in less than a minute it happened — the bike got stuck in a pothole at Shivaji Chowk, throwing her off it, after which a bus ran over her," he said.

"Entire Kalyan-Dombivli area is full of uneven roads riddled with potholes. This is not the first accident. Her younger son is still in shock. The family members have taken her body to their village in Murbad for cremation." Bhoir is survived by her husband, a cook, and their four children.



Mahesh Atharale performs shraadh on the spot where his son Aarav (inset) died last month

A medical shop owner Nilesh Sharma, who saw the incident, said, "She was dragged for almost half metre, after which the bus stopped. We removed her from under it and rushed her to Rukmini hospital." The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in a building in the vicinity; after it came to light, KDMC ordered officials to ensure all the potholes on the road were filled up. Last morning, a team was seen filling up the potholes.

Apathy at work

And at that same time, little Aarav's father was performing his shraadh there, at the spot the boy died. mid-day had reported on June 4 how Mahesh Atharale's bike, on which his pregnant wife and Aarav were riding pillion, had slipped on the bad road after the first showers of the season, throwing the boy in the middle of the road. A speeding tanker coming from behind had then run over him.

"I will never forget that day. All politicians want to do is earn easy money; they are least bothered about our lives. We had given civic authorities a letter a month ago, asking them to repair this stretch. And yet, they waited for another death to happen before taking action. This is really terrible," said Mahesh. When mid-day contacted KDMC Mayor Vinita Rane, all she said was, "We have given orders to fill all the gaps and potholes on that road."

