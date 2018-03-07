Mumbai ranks 47th on global 'city wealth index', say report

According to the independent global property consultancy Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2018, the "city wealth index" is drawn from four major indicators -- wealth, investments, lifestyle and future

Representational Picture

New Delhi: Mumbai ranked 47th on the "city wealth index" among 314 cities in the world, a report said on Wednesday. According to the independent global property consultancy Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2018, the "city wealth index" is drawn from four major indicators -- wealth, investments, lifestyle and future. The report said the city ranked 16th among the top 20 costliest global cities where $1 million can buy only 92 square metres of area.

"Mumbai and Delhi would be among the top 10 markets to witness the highest addition in households earning more than $250,000 annually between 2017 and 2022," the report said.

It added that India would be the third-largest contributor in Asia with respect to wealthy population after China and Japan.

"India's wealthy population in the prime (having more than $5 million) category rose to 47,720 individuals between 2016 and 2017 recording 21 per cent growth which is more than double the global average (9 per cent) and one and half times the Asia average (14 per cent)," it said.

"The country's affluent class in the super prime (having more than $50 million ) category also grew by 21 per cent between 2016 and 2017," it added.

Around 95 per cent (wealthy) respondents in India said they increased their investments in equities, while 50 per cent said investments in property declined in 2017.

On the global front, the number of ultra-wealthy -- those with $50 million or more in net assets -- rose by 11,630 in 2017, taking the global total to 129,730, the report added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever