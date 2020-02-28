Search

Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 38.4 degrees

Published: Feb 28, 2020, 09:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The highest temperature in the month of February was recorded in 2012 when the city recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The temperature of the city rose to record high levels on Thursday at 38.4 degrees Celsius. This was the highest monthly temperature this season and the third highest for the month in the past 10 years.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department said, "Strong hot and dry easterly winds coming from the land prevails over the Maharashtra coast currently. Combined with this, the low humidity and delayed setting in of sea breeze allowed temperatures to rise much above normal levels for all coastal weather stations."

Hosalikar took to the micro-blogging site and said that the maximum temperature in Santacruz on Friday was 38.4 degrees again while the minimum temperature was 18 degrees.

He also added that the maximum temperature is more than double of minimum temperature. Because of the large variations in temperature, everyone is requested to take care of their health.

