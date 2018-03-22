Red tape halts Mumbai man's around-the-world record bid
Former city journalist, who set out to circumnavigate the world by road, stuck in Costa Rica since 6 weeks
Vishnu Chapke on March 19, 2016, when he started his journey; (below) his parents
Vishnudas Chapke, 35, a former journalist from Mumbai, had set out in 2016 hoping to be the first Indian to travel around the world by road. He seems to have had no idea how tough it was going to be, because today that record stands to be abandoned. Chapke has found himself stuck in Costa Rica for the past 47 days, struggling to get a visa for Nicaragua, which is his next destination.
Chapke said the Nicaraguan visa will take six months to arrive, while his Costa Rica visa expires in the next two weeks. "I have been following up with the authorities for a month-and-a-half now. Unless I get help soon, I may have to compromise my record and take a flight to the next country or return to India," a dejected Chapke told mid-day. "If I had taken a US or European visa from India itself, I could have directly entered Nicaragua. Now, I have to take the long route," he said.
Chapke has a visa for El Salvador, his pit-stop after Nicaragua, but needs to pass through Nicaragua to get there, or he will have to fly there, defeating the purpose of his trip. Costa Rica is surrounded by Panama in the south, the Carribean Sea in the East, the Pacific Ocean in the West and Nicaragua in the north.
Chapke has already tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the local Indian embassy and even the Obama Foundation, but has got no response yet. He said the Mumbai Press Club has helped arrange for letters of recommendation from the state government and bureaucrats.
Chapke said, "I was to complete this trip in two years but am running way behind schedule. With the current speed, I will not be able to complete this even in five more years."
Chapke said he has been volunteering at a hostel in Costa Rica to keep expenses down. "I help in the kitchen or with housekeeping for five hours a day in exchange for a bed," he stated in an email to mid-day.
He said, "India has a record for circumnavigation by sea by Captain Dilip Donde and Commodore Abhilash Tomy. The Navy women's team Tarini is trying to accomplishing the same feat. If I complete my journey, India will have a second record: circumnavigation by land," he said.
Vishnu Chapke planting a tree with Bolivia Environment Minister Carlos Rene
Flashback
Starting out: I set out on March 19, 2016 from Mumbai and reached Kolkata, from where I went to Myanmar, then Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and China. All by land. I took my first flight from China to Australia, as there was no option. In Australia, I crossed from Perth to Sydney by road. I hitchhiked and stayed with local families. I did not pay a single dollar on travel. From Sydney, I came to Latin America and am now in Costa Rica.
Money: I started out with $1,000 (Rs 67,000) after pooling in all my savings. A few friends in Mumbai gave me some money. I sold my share of a small room in Mankhurd that I had bought with a friend. Last year, Tata Trust sponsored Rs 5 lakh.
Travel: I head to a major highway and hold a board in my hand with the name of the destination city. I usually get a lift in a few hours.
Accommodation: I usually put up a request on facebook, mentioning my destination and asking people if they have friends who could let me stay with them. I mostly end up getting a place to stay. If there is no response, I put up a request on the website workaway that has contacts of retreat centres, hostels, hotels and families who will host foreigners. The visitor has to work for five hours a day for five days in exchange for bed and breakfast. Food is a problem as I am vegetarian, but I manage with basic meals.
Troubles: My biggest mistake was to not get a US visa before I left from India. With a US visa, one can just walk into Latin American countries. I applied for a US visa in three countries but each time was told to get in from India. Praveen Pardeshi, additional chief secretary, Chief Minister's office, helped me get a visa interview, but it was not enough to get a visa.
CAUGHT IN AÂÂFIRE
In January last year, I was in Chile where there was a huge wildfire blazing. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet announced a national emergency over the fire. When I told my mother, she said I should help the victims. I was afraid at first, but the local authorities were happy to see me volunteer. I helped the doctors at the camp. One day, President Michelle visited the camp and I was introduced to her. She was delighted to receive a foreign volunteer. She was very warm and affectionate and even let me plant a tree in the garden at her house.
ROUTINE IN COSTA RICA
6.40 am: Wake up. Call home
7.40 am: Kitchen work begins
9.30 am: Walk to Nicaragua embassy, then to the market
1.30 Pm: Cook lunch, dinner and next day's breakfast
4.30 Pm: Housekeeping work in hostel
6.30 Pm: Free for the day. Calls home
Parents worried
Shesharao Chapke, 60, father of Chapke has been extremely supportive of his son's endeavours. "I want my son to achieve his dream. He dreamt of circumnavigating the globe and we are happy. But, we get worried when he tells us about his visa issues. We are concerned about his safety. If need be, we will even sell our land and send Vishnu the money, but so far he has managed the finances on his own. We wish him luck in his expedition and expect him to return safely," the father said. The emotional father continued, "We miss him, but he calls us from wherever he is at least once a week, which makes us happy. We did not celebrate Gudi Padwa at home this year as we knew Vishnu was struggling for food there."
Chapke's journey
Countries covered: Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, China, Australia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Costa Rica.
Yet to cover: El Salvador, Gautemala, Mexico, USA, Canada, Europe, Turkey and the Gulf and then back to India either from Pakistan or the China side, depending on whoever grants him a visa.
