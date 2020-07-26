Mumbai: Relief for students, teachers as syllabus gets a 25 percent cut

In a major relief to state board students, the Maharashtra government has decided to reduce 25 per cent of the curriculum for Classes I to XII for the academic year of 2020-21. The decision has been taken in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited school work to online classes with reduced hours.

Education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday evening made the announcement, adding that a Government Resolution had been declared in this regard. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards had made similar announcements.

"Even as the state is fighting the COVID-19 infection, the new academic year has begun through innovative ways. But, regular physical re-opening of the school is still not possible. To ensure that there is no stress on students, it has been decided to reduce the state board curriculum from Class I to XII by 25 per cent. Details of the reduction in syllabus and how it will be implemented, will be made available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT)," said Gaikwad. This was done by Saturday night.

According to information provided by MSCERT, a total of 101 topics have been omitted from the entire syllabus from Class I to Class XII—22 from the primary level (Class I to IX), 20 at the secondary level (Class V to X), and 59 at the higher secondary level. Some part of the syllabus at all levels is also given for self-study, and students can expect questions on these during examinations.

Dinkar Patil, director of the MSCERT, said, "The state government is planning newer ways to continue academics. With this backdrop, the decision of reduction in syllabus has been taken in consultation with Bal Bharati (state bureau of textbooks) and Maharashtra State Board."

101

No. of topics omitted from the Class I to Class XII syllabus

