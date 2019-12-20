Mumbai: Remove all glass at work from BMC Headquarters, say corporators

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After the glass panel came crashing down on a corporator inside the BMC headquarters on Wednesday, the corporators are now concerned about their safety. Terming the incident as an administrative lapse of maintenance, they have asked the administration to remove the remaining glass art pieces.

When the incident took place on Wednesday, more than 15 Corporators along with various civic officials and staff were present in the Works Committee (City) meeting. Sena corporator Vishakha Raut took up the issue in the standing committee meeting held on Thursday and accused the civic administration of not paying attention to the well being of the corporators. "Sometimes there are broken chairs or unclean toilets and all this is a serious lack of maintenance," she said.

"The incident that happened of Wednesday can happen again and can prove ghastly the next time. There is no need for glass pieces placed high in heritage rooms and should be replaced immediately," she added. Further taking a dig at the administration over their apathy, the standing committee chairman, Yashwant Jadhav, said that if chandelier placed right above him is not removed he will have to come to the meeting room wearing a helmet next time.

The officials are suspecting temperature variation as a probable reason for the felling of the glass. However, the confirmed reason for this collapse is still unknown and the glass pieces are likely to be removed soon and replaced with acrylic. One of the officials not willing to be named, said, "The report of the issue has already been submitted to the additional commissioner and he will instruct the further action. None of the contractors have demanded any action against the concerned contractor. They have just demanded the replacement of the glass which will be thought upon."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates