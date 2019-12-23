Mumbai: Repairs on Sion flyover set to begin by January 15

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is set to shut the Sion Circle flyover for 45 days, making the commute to and from South Mumbai on the city's eastern flank more tedious. Motorists coming from and going to the Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel Expressway will end up having to use the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road on an already chaotic stretch.

Confirming the development, a senior MSRDC official said, "The bearings and jacks for the flyover's repair work have started arriving. The preliminary preparation work required before the actual repair has also begun. The repairs should begin sometime between January 10 and 15, 2020 and go on for 45 days. We are in touch with the traffic police, whose NOC will be needed before closing the bridge."

The load bearings and jacks, procured from Nashik and Hyderabad respectively, are currently being tested. The MSRDC will approach the traffic police with their plans in a couple of weeks. "We will have a presentation about the work, our plan of action and the time required. It will be shown to senior officials of the Mumbai Traffic police. They will work on the diversion plan, after which we will issue the notification for the flyover's closing," the official added.

The repair work has been in the pipeline for over six months and was supposed to start in September. It was delayed as the required materials were still being manufactured. Currently, the 1135.30 metre (1.1 kilometre) flyover remains out of bounds for heavy vehicles. Its complete closure will probably lead to traffic chaos during peak hours, which in turn, will have a ripple effect on the Eastern Express Highway and Sion Panvel Expressway. However, one thing that motorists can be thankful for is the BKC-Chunnabhatti connector, which has absorbed a major chunk of the traffic.

The MSRDC will be changing the load bearings and refurbishing the expansion joints during the 45-day repairs. Earlier this year, heavy vehicles were banned from the flyover after a concrete portion from the outer side of the safety wall fell on the road below. The flyover has three lanes of which, one lane is dedicated for south-bound traffic and two are for north-bound traffic. A three-lane south-bound arm was going to be constructed but it did not materialise due to land acquisition problems.

Likely diversions

Motorists coming from South Mumbai and intending to take the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) will likely be advised to use the Eastern Freeway to avoid traffic jams. Also, motorists going towards the western suburbs via the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will be requested to take the Sion-Dharavi Link Road.

