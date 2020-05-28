Mumbai reports 1,044 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

For the second consecutive day, the city recorded 1,044 cases, much lower than the average of 1,500 cases per day, while the total number reached 33,835.

Of the 32 deaths reported, 20 were of people aged under 60 years.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,190 new cases, with the total reaching 56,948 and 105 deaths, with the total being 1,897. The doubling rate of cases improved from 11.5 days last week to 14.7 days now while the recovery rate so far is 31.5 per cent.

Till Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases was rising constantly. Then on Tuesday, the city recorded a slightly lower number, which continued on Wednesday too.

According to the civic body, 240 patients were discharged on Wednesday, with the total number of discharged patients reaching 9,054. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 23,684.

Of the dead patients, 15 had comorbidities, three were below the age of 40 years, 17 were aged between 40 and 60 years and 12 patients were aged above 60 years.

COVID-19 hotspot Dharavi recorded only 18 new cases on Wednesday, with the area's cumulative cases reaching 1,639, out of which 675 have been discharged. The area has seen 70 deaths so far.

New ICMR survey

The ICMR's Sero-Surveillance will estimate and monitor the trend of the COVID-19 infection with blood tests and a detailed history of persons. The ICMR's survey is being conducted in 60 districts, including 10 hotspots, of which Mumbai is one. Five hundred individuals above 18 years will be included in the survey of five clusters – Kandivali East and West, Deonar, Dharavi and Kurla- Sakinaka. Along with the teams of the local Medical Officer of Health, the ICMR's National Institute of Immunohaematology teams will visit randomly selected houses and after obtaining consent, collect a detailed history of citizens. The survey team will collect blood from each participant.

Don't spread hospital videos

With videos of dead bodies in various civic-run hospitals doing the rounds for the past few days, the civic body has urged people not to circulate videos of hospitals saying it demoralises frontline workers. The BMC has assigned workers in each hospital only to wrap up dead bodies and dispose of them within half an hour as per an SOP. "There was an agitation by employees due to the death of a colleague. They stopped work for some time on Tuesday. The videos were shot in that period and went viral. But it is not the reality," said a civic official.

