Mumbai: Republic TV distribution head arrested in TRP scam

Republic TV's distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh, has been arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday in connection with a case of alleged manipulation of news channel ratings. This is the 12th arrest in Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case.

Ghanshyam Singh heads the distribution in the channel run by Arnab Goswami.

The names of two more TV channels had surfaced during the investigation by Mumbai police. While one is a news channel, the other one is an entertainment channel, the official said.

The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.

It was alleged that some families at whose houses meters for collecting data of viewership were installed were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.

