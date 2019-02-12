Mumbai: Residents at loggerheads over tree allegedly axed to erect mobile tower

national

Anand Rana, 42, has accused his neighbour Sanjay Tiwari of allegedly axing a tree for the installation of the mobile tower, adding that despite repeated complaints to the L ward officer, there has been no action or inspection

Last December complainant Anand Rana took pictures of a tree being axed, claiming it was cut to make way for this mobile tower

The installation of a mobile tower, allegedly illegal, has become a bone of contention between two residents of a chawl at Kajupada pipline, Kamani Kurla. Anand Rana, 42, has accused his neighbour Sanjay Tiwari of allegedly axing a tree for the installation of the mobile tower, adding that despite repeated complaints to the L ward officer, there has been no action or inspection.

Last December, Rana shot a video and took pictures of a tree being axed, followed by the installation of a mobile tower in the same place. His complaint letter was dispatched to the ward office on December 26, 2018, to no avail.



"Not a single official has visited the spot to inspect the site and verify the complaint. If there is no merit in my complaint, the authorities should inform me and close the case. But, if there are violations of civic norms, then certainly action should be initiated against the erring person," the complainant said.

He added, "The BMC keeps saying it doesn't have enough about manpower to monitor illegal activities in the city. The civic body should give priority to citizens who are willing to be its eyes and ears. But, what should one do if the BMC does not act on complaints about irregularities?"

On the other hand, Tiwari denied the charges of axing a tree, but admitted to the installation of a mobile tower. "The tower has been installed on a temple and not by axing any tree. The mobile company that installed the tower has all the necessary permissions from the BMC," Tiwari said. He further claimed that Rana was himself guilty of illegal construction, as he had raised the height of his home.

"Even I have complained to about the same to the BMC. But, no action was taken," Tiwari mentioned. Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner, said, "I am not aware of this case. I will look into it and take appropriate action if any violations are observed."

