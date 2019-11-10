Mumbai: Residents of Mumbra, Thane are happy that Ayodhya issue is resolved

Residents of Muslim pockets in Mumbra and Thane said they were glad that the Ayodhya issue was finally resolved.

Wasim Shaikh, a resident who lost his grandfather in the 1993 riots, said, "We all wanted peace. We are poor people and do not have enough money to live our lives. Why would we create any problem? I do not want to think or talk about the verdict, as long as it's not harming my family."

Another Mumbra resident, Rafiq Kamdar, who witnessed the riots, said, "Indians are now finally tension-free. It has already destroyed enough peace in this country. Desh ke logon ko mukti mil gayi. There's no point asking if we are happy with the decision or against it. We just don't want more lives to be lost." Most women, whom this reporter reached out to, refused to even talk about the verdict. A teacher from Rabodi, Heena Khan, 54, welcomed the decision. "We just hope that everything goes well, till the Supreme Court's verdict is implemented. People are understanding and sensible about the situation."

