Mumbai: Residents to carry demonstration to make DN Nagar metro underground

national

In order to gather more support for their demands, on October 5 the citizens have planned to have a major demonstration from Andheri's D.N. Nagar to Bandra Masjid

Mumbai Metro III

While the MMRDA is keen to start the work on the D N Nagar to Mankhurd metro line 2B, the citizens group that has been opposing the overground metro and have been demanding an underground metro instead organised a press conference on Monday where they claimed that the documents gathered through RTI also stated that an underground metro is a much better option over the elevated metro corridor.

In order to gather more support for their demands, on October 5 the citizens have planned to have a major demonstration from Andheri's D.N. Nagar to Bandra Masjid.

"If the governments goes ahead with the plan of an elevated corridor then we will vote against them. It's shocking that even though BJPs 2 MLA's Ashish Shelar and Ameet Satam have opposed overground Metro in the assembly the Chief Minister is not responding. We strongly condemn the high handedness of the CM who is not listening to the people's voice who have made him the CM of the state." added Ashoke Pandit, Convenor of Mumbai Abhiyaan.

In the past, the residents have also been alleging that the CM was not meeting them to discuss the matter. The residents had even prepared a report in consultation with IIT Bombay and it was through this presentation that they want to prove that how an underground metro is a better option than an elevated one.

"We have the court hearing on September 18. We have managed to obtain various documents and reports through RTI which clearly recommended an underground option for Metro 2B.", said Ashoke Pandit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates