Mumbai: Restaurant slapped with Rs 2 lakh fine for taking Rs 10 more from customer

Overcharging for an ice cream pack has left a bitter taste for a Mumbai Central-based restaurant, Shagun Veg Restaurant, that charged Rs 10 over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) five years ago and has now been fined Rs 2 lakh and ordered to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant as compensation.

The complainant is then Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Bhaskar Jadhav, who on June 8, 2014, was heading home after work when he got a call from his daughter. "My daughter wanted ice cream so I went to Shagun Veg Restaurant and asked for a family pack. There was a buy one get one free offer. The hotel manager gave me a 700ml pack of ice cream and charged Rs 175, which I paid. While checking the expiry date, I saw that the MRP was Rs 165, so I asked the hotel to return Rs 10 but they refused, saying Rs 10 is cooling charge."

Never overcharge

Jadhav, well aware of his consumer rights, asked again but the hotel refused saying a product once sold cannot be returned. "I decided to take the matter to court. I asked for a bill and was given a cash memo of Rs 175. I approached the District Commissioner Disputes Redressal Forum in South Mumbai with the help of activist Prakash Sheth and after five years, the forum's order came in my favour."



ASI Bhaskar Jadhav

The consumer court, in its order, has told Shagun Veg Restaurant to never charge over the MRP and has asked it to refund R10 to Jadhav, who is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Wadala TT police station.

The Rs 2 lakh fine, to be paid within 45 days, will go to the consumer welfare fund.

"I am very happy with the court's order. The restaurant will have to pay a heavy fine for R10. My only intention for moving the consumer court was to fight for my rights and create awareness about consumer rights. I hope the restaurant stops overcharging and others also learn a lesson," Jadhav said.

8 June

Day in 2014 when the incident took place

