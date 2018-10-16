Mumbai road accident deaths: Two-wheelers account for most fatalities

national

Over 400 victims lost their lives in the last four years in accidents involving two-wheelers on the streets of Mumbai, number of fatalities involving cars not far behind

Representational image

It's hardly a surprise but we now have a proof that two-wheelers account for maximum deaths in road accidents in Mumbai. A statistics with the Mumbai police has put motorcycles in No 1 spot in maximum fatal incidents in Mumbai in the last four years, followed by cars which are not far behind. fatalities in hit and run cases are at number three. In hit-and-run accidents, the vehicles involved speed away from the spot, making it difficult to know the type of vehicle.

Apart from the three categories, lorry, dumpers, auto-rickshaws, tempos and public transport buses and private buses contributed to other fatal accidents in the city from 2015 to 2018 (till May) as per the statistics from Mumbai police under RTI. While fatal accidents in the city have reduced from 586 in 2015 to 529 in 2016, 467 in 2017 to 157 till May end in 2018.

Two wheelers/cars - As per the stats, 162 people died in road accidents involving motorcycles in 2015, in 2016 the death toll in motorcycle accidents in Mumbai was 125, while 89 people died in 2017, another 49 lost their lives in 2018 (till May) in fatal accidents involving motorcycles. Additionally, there have been 29 accidental deaths involving scooters or moped. Cars accidents have also accounted for huge numbers of deaths in the city with 119 fatal accidents in 2015, 117 deaths in 2016, 64 fatal casualties in 2017, and 28 deaths in 2018 till May end.

Hit and run - Hit and run have been a major problem in the city and accidents of this nature take place especially on the two main highways of the city – the western express highway and the eastern express highway. According to the stats of the last four years, the vehicles involved in these fatal accidents have not been identified as the driver sped away after the accident. In 2015 – 70 hit and runs took place, followed by 61 in 2016, the hit-and-run death toll was 75 in 2017 and 10 people died in 2018 till May end.

Other vehicles - Trucks, tankers, taxis, auto and other vehicles have also accounted for a significant number of deaths in the last four years.

Road safety expert Yogesh Ambe has said, "Fatalities of two-wheelers are more as riders lack discipline and most deaths reported in the stats were due to the rider negligence." He further added that fatalities could reduce if all riders wear helmets as a rule. On fatalities involving cars, Ambe said, "most accidents happened to an error in judgemental speeding, for instance, cars even at 10 kmph in societies where children are playing could cause fatalities if driver is not alert." He also pointed out that the statistics show a reduction in the total number of fatalities over the years because of proper implementation of e-challans.

