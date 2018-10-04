Mumbai: RPF books teen who made headlines for almost falling off train

national

The video which shows the girl being rescued by alert commuters after she slips and dangerously dangles out of the moving train has gone viral

The Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has booked a girl who made headlines after being miraculously saved from falling off the local train. The video of the incident which was shared on the social media platforms has become viral. The video shows the daring rescue act by alert commuters after the girl slips and dangerously dangles out of the moving train. The girl in the video was identified by the RPF as a 17-year-old resident of Diva.

She is seen falling momentarily from the train before being pulled up by fellow passengers in the incident that occurred between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations. Speaking to mid-day, Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner, CR said, "We've booked her under section 156 of the Indian Railway Act. We also urge commuters not to travel near the door as it is dangerous to life." In her defence, the teenager said, "I was not at fault. If the Railways feel that was wrong, they should close the doors of local trains like the Metro."

