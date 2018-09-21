Mumbai: Rs 1.5 crore coconut shell factory put on hold

national

BMC awaiting permission from MbPT, which owns the land it stands on, to construct an access road to it; official concerned from Port Trust says he is unaware of issue

The plant is located inside the Reay Road cemetery and hence authorities want a separate access road to it

A Rs 1.5-CRORE worth processing plant, set up to prevent around 200 metric tonnes of tender coconut shells — generated daily — from just being dumped in landfills, has not been operational for over six months. It is on hold for want of an access road to it. Though the agreement for the public partnership project was signed in March this year, the BMC is awaiting permission from the Mumbai Port Trust, which owns the land where the plant stands, to construct the road to carry the waste to it. But, while BMC officials claim to have written to MbPT for permission, the official concerned seems unaware of this.

'We wrote to MbPT'

Last year, the initiative to set up the processing plant was presented by Chanakya Institute of Public Leadership (CIPL) to Kishore Desai, then assistant municipal commissioner of E ward. After acquiring all the required permissions, a space at the Reay Road cemetery was allotted for the plant. However, officials from the health department raised certain objections. "The health department had granted permission on the condition that a separate access road would be constructed, as it would be disrespectful to bring the waste in from the same gate that people bring in their deceased loved ones. The access road will be built on MbPT land. We had written to them and had sent several reminders as well. However, we are yet to get the permission," said an official from E ward's Solid Waste Management department.

Empty shell awaits permission

Civic officials said that once the plant is functional, it will help reduce the quantity of waste that is sent to the three dumping grounds. "We will collect the coconut shells from vendors in zone 1 and drop them off at the plant site. This can help reduce the transportation cost, fuel and stress on the dumping grounds. The shells are also a health hazard since mosquitoes often breed in the water that collects inside them," said Nitin Arte, assistant municipal commissioner of E ward.

Zone 1 includes five wards (A-E) which generate around 20 metric tonnes of coconut shells. Arte added that besides letters on the issue to MbPT officials, a few meetings were conducted as well. However, they are yet to get their permission. Until then, though the plant has been ready for operation at the cemetery since June, the access road cannot be constructed, and the BMC cannot start transporting the coconut shells.

What permission?

But, the deputy chief engineer concerned of MbPT was unaware of the letters sent by the civic body. "I replaced the previous official just last month and I haven't heard about this issue yet. I will inquire about the letters sent by BMC and will take action accordingly," he said.

Factory in a nutshell

The factory was designed by CIPL Resurge and is the first such factory in the city exclusively designed to process coconut shells into husk, fibre and organic liquid that is used in fertilisers. "Initially, we will start with around 3 tonnes of coconut shells and will gradually increase the amount. The husk is good for soil nutrition and can be used in nurseries, while the fibre has multiple uses like making mulching mats," said Ranjit Shetty, director of CIPL. The CIPL team will manage the plant and sell the byproducts it generates. Nitin Arte said that based on the agreement with CIPL, the BMC will use 20 per cent of the organic liquid generated by the plant as fertiliser in municipal gardens. He said later BMC can consider setting up similar factories in the suburbs as well.

