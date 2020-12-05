Mumbai: Ruckus in BMC over audiotape expose, BJP's debate demand turned down

High voltage drama unfolded at the BMC on Friday as the Shiv Sena and BJP sparred over the politician-contractor audiotape in which Shiv Sena Corporator and Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav allegedly asked a contractor to withdraw from projects in his ward. While the Congress and Samajwadi Party found nothing wrong with the conversation, BJP's demand for a debate in the standing committee was turned down.



Prabhakar Shinde, BJP group leader in the BMC

The part also accused former ally Shiv Sena of using crass language with them. As the standing committee commenced on Friday, the BJP demanded a debate on the audiotape expose by mid-day. The audiotape showed a politician allegedly meddling in civic work and once again brought the topic of a 'politician-contractor' to the fore.



A road in Byculla. Corporator and Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had told contractor who won e-tenders for works in Byculla, where Jadhav’s wife is also the MLA, to withdraw from the projects. Pic/Ashish Raje

"When we asked for a debate, Jadhav said we shall have it later. But when the business of the meeting concluded, the Sena leader walked away without letting us speak on the issue," Prabhakar Shinde, the BJP group leader in the BMC, said.

BJP corporators then sat outside Jadhav's cabin and protested and there was a heated argument between the two parties. As BMC security personnel tried to make way for Jadhav to enter his cabin, Sena leaders sloganeered - 'Gali Gali mein shor hai, BJP wale chor hain', while BJP members screamed, 'Dadagiri nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi'. During this 'war of words', Jadhav apparently told Shinde, "Mee tula baghun ghein' (I will deal with you).

Speaking to mid-day, Shinde said, "Forget elected representatives, this is not a behaviour and language that one should be using with any citizen. We condemn it and will continue to raise the audiotape row issue till BJP is allowed to speak and Jadhav clarifies his stand on the issue."

Refuting the BJP's claims, Jadhav, in turn, claimed that it was Shinde who used inappropriate language with him. "The standing committee meeting is a place where important civic issues are discussed for the betterment of Mumbai and its citizens. But instead of discussing those important subjects, BJP members were interested in the contractor issue. It appears that for BJP, supporting the contractor lobby is more important than the city's development." Jadhav further alleged that BJP is trying to blackmail him. "This is not the first time that the BJP is creating an uproar and disturbing the smooth functioning of the meeting," Jadhav said.

'Authenticate tape first'

The BJP dared Sena to discuss the matter in the BMC house if it doesn't find anything wrong or objectionable in the audiotape. "If Sena finds no merit in the audiotape conversation, the ruling party should accept the opposition party's demand and allow a debate in the standing committee meeting on the issue.

Meanwhile, Congress leader in the BMC, Ravi Raja, stated that the tapes should be verified and an investigation should be done to determine if it has been tampered with. "A corporator has the right to object if a contractor is doing substandard work. The BJP is trying to latch on to the controversy with an eye on the civic polls," Raja said. Civic polls are scheduled for early 2022.

Rais Shaikh, corporator from Madanpura, said, "I am in favour of an investigation and not the politicisation of the issue." Both Congress and SP are in a Catch 22 situation as they are a part of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state.

2022

Year the civic polls are supposed to take place

