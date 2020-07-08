Mumbai's Parel workshop turns out 1st loco for Kangra Valley amid lockdown

The Kangra Vallery railway runs through the Sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley and is 164 km long

Mumbai's Central Railway Loco Workshop, Parel has manufactured and turned out 1st narrow Gauge locomotive for Northern Railway after the lockdown was imposed. The loco will be utilised for hauling passenger and goods trains on the Kangra Valley Railway Section of Firozpur Division of Northern Railway.

The Kangra Valley Railway is a 2 ft 6 inch (762 mm) gauge railway that runs from Pathankot in Punjab to Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. It runs through the Sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley and is 164 km (101.9 miles) long.

Super! Here's a Make in Mumbai for the Himalayas. This loco for the Kangra Valley has been made by Parel workshop of @Central_Railway amid lockdown! pic.twitter.com/Tgb8KX6rzw — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 8, 2020

The loco was manufactured while adhering to social distancing norms and limited resources due to the prevalent lockdown conditions. This is the 3rd locomotive out of the order placed for 12 locomotives on Central Railway. The workshop has already manufactured and dispatched two such locos in November 2019 and January 2020. Prior to this, the Sanpada and Matunga Workshops turned out first and second EMU rakes respectively after periodic overhauling (POH) and Parel workshop turned out first Tower Wagon after POH during lockdown.

These Locos are provided with dual cab to drive from either end with good visibility of the railway track ahead. The locos are equipped with a cold start to enable their working in severe winter conditions in Northern India.

The locos are also equipped with an 'on demand cooling system' to cool the engine as per requirement. The air-brakes are similar to Broad Gauge Locos. Diesel engine performance parameters are exhibited on the electronic screen. The locos are provided with safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Vigilance Control Device, and Electronic Speedometer with recorder. Heavy-duty compressors are installed to cater for future requirements of air brake trailing loads. Hand brakes provided on both Driver's Cab.

