Mumbai Saga: Sanjay Gupta shares two new stills featuring Emraan Hashmi, and the man looks deadly

Every filmmaker revels in revisiting a genre that happens to be his favourite. If Imtiaz Ali attempts to tell love stories differently, Sanjay Gupta loves the world of guns, gangsters, and gore. From the man who made Kaante and Kaabil, comes another drama that seems to be his most ambitious and biggest one- Mumbai Saga.

John Abraham is playing a gangster in the film and this is no news. Gupta and Abraham have worked together in Zinda and Shootout At Wadala, where we got to see the actor as a chilling antagonist. What we are really excited about is to see Emraan Hashmi as the cop! A deadly and no-nonsense cop who means business. He may have broken a lot of laws in many of his films in the past, this time, he stands by it

Gupta, taking to his Twitter account, shared two different stills of Hashmi and called one scene one of his favourites. In one his tweets, he wrote- Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how Emraan Hashmi would pull off the deadly cop's look. Just look with what style he has pulled off.

And in another tweet, Gupta wrote- One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face. Have a look right here:

Mumbai Saga is an ensemble drama that chronicles the nexus between gangsters and police officers, and consists of some solid actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Amol Gupte, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and Kajal Aggarwal. It's all set to open in the cinemas on June 19, 2020.

