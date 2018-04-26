Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park's security guard drowns in Tulsi lake in Mulund

The body of Swastik Katkar (30) was found on Thursday

Representational Image

A security guard working with Sanjay Gandhi National Park drowned in Tulsi lake in suburban Mulund while on a picnic with friends late last night, police said on Thursday.

The body of Swastik Katkar (30) was found on Thursday. Katkar, two other forest guards and their friends were having a picnic on the lake's banks last night when he went into the water for a swim and drowned, police said.

The body had some injury marks, but what caused them will be known only after the autopsy report comes, said a police official.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

