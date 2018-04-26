Three Chennai students drown in Pune dam

Though the details of the incident were being investigated, police said the body of one victim was recovered, while search continues for the remaining two missing boys

Pune: Three teenagers of a Chennai school who were here on a summer camp, have drowned in a village dam, a police officer said on Thursday. They were part of a team of around 20 boys from ECS Matriculation School, Chennai, who arrived here for the summer camp in Mulshi taluka, along with four teachers.

Though the details of the incident were being investigated, police said the body of one victim was recovered, while search continues for the remaining two missing boys.

According to Pune Rural Control, the drowning incident took place on Wednesday in a small village dam of Katarbhadak.

The group from Chennai with the children aged between 13-16 was attending a week-long vacation camp at the Jackukine School of Thought, here.

It was after completing the first day's activities that the children went to the dam and stepped in for a swim, when the tragedy struck.

The Pune Police have identified the victims as: Danish Raja, Santosh K., and Sarvanna, all aged 13.

Late on Wednesday the search teams recovered the body of Danish Raja and the hunt was resumed on Thursday to trace out the other two.

Parents of the deceased students has been informed and were expected to reach here later. A police team, village divers and others are engaged in the search operation.

