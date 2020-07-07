Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali tells cops he hadn't dropped Sushant Singh Rajput from his films

The police on Monday recorded the statement of leading Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for close to four hours in connection with the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to sources, the filmmaker told the police that he hadn't dropped Rajput from any of his films, but the actor had refused to be in them as he was shooting for some other movies under Yash Raj Films.

Quizzed for four hours

The investigation team at Bandra police station had prepared around 20 questions for the filmmaker when he arrived at the police station at 12:30pm. Bhansali was quizzed about his association with the actor and which were the films he wanted to work with Rajput. As it has been alleged that the actor was in depression after being dropped out of two big films, Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani, directed by Bhansali, he was questioned about the same. But Bhansali denied dropping the actor from any of his films," a police officer said.

According to Bhansali's statement to the police, Rajput was busy in shooting the film Pani under Yash Raj Films and refused to work for him. "The director wanted his full attention for two of his big films but as Rajput was busy and refused to work, Bhansali did not ask him again," the officer added.

'Not close to Rajput'

The filmmaker, in his statement, has also claimed that he met Rajput last in 2016, after that there was no conversation between them. Bhansali also said he was not so close to Rajput and so unaware about his personal details as to whether he was in depression.

The Bandra police initially questioned Bhansali for close to three hours in Bandra police station led by ACP (Bandra Division) Dattatray Bhargude and Investigation Officer PI Bhushan Belnekar. Later, he was asked to go to Santacruz police station where he was questioned by Zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe for close to one hour. He was asked around 35 to 40 questions.

This is the 30th statement recorded in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Most of the people were questioned for more than 8 hours, only Bhansali's statement was recorded in four hours.

Rajput was found hanging in his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. The police did not recover a suicide note from the spot but are investigating the professional rivalry angle after orders from the state government based on social media claims.

