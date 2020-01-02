Mumbai: Scared of auto driver, actress jumps out of running vehicle for fear of being molested

The autorickshaw that was seized by the Oshiwara police after the driver Daya Shankar Yadav was arrested

A TV actress jumped out of a running autorickshaw for fear of being molested. She said the autorickshaw driver had allegedly taken a different route in the night despite her telling him not to. The woman fractured her jaw and sustained bruises all over her body.

The victim had visited the Lokhandwala market for shopping and boarded the autorickshaw at 9 pm for her home in Anand Nagar, Andheri West.

In her complaint to the Oshiwara police, the actress said the driver, Daya Shankar Yadav, 33, spoke inappropriately to her ever since she boarded his vehicle.

"He asked me if I had a boyfriend and whether I had ever had sex with him," the actress told the police. Despite her telling him to stop with the questions, Yadav continued.

"At one point, the actress told the driver to take a right turn to reach her house but he took a left instead. That road led to the Lokhandwala back road. That's when the woman jumped out of the vehicle," said an officer investigating the matter.

After the actress jumped out, the driver allegedly fled. Passers-by soon rushed her to a nearby hospital. "I jumped as I knew the driver was taking me to the back road and said he wanted to talk to me for 10 minutes. I got scared and jumped to save myself," said the actress.

The police have registered a case under sections 367 (kidnapping), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on December 28 after they received a call from the hospital for a Medico-Legal Case (MLC).

Accused held

In order to trace the driver, the investigating team scanned footage of over 50 CCTV cameras along the stretch on which the actress had hired the autorickshaw. "The driver was arrested on December 31 from Goregaon. We have also seized his autorickshaw. He was produced before the court and has been sent to police custody till January 3," the officer said.

