Mumbai: School bus rams into BMW car after driver uses bamboo stick as gear

Driver rams bus into BMW car, blames the steering wheel of the bus for the cause of accident when car owner questions him

The piece of bamboo used as a makeshift lever in the school bus. Picture courtesy/mid-day reader

The Khar police arrested a bus driver of Podar International School after he allegedly rammed the vehicle into a BMW car. Apparently, the driver blamed a piece of bamboo for the accident which he was using as a gear stick, said the police. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. The driver identified as Raj Kumar, 22, was on his way to the school when he rammed the bus into a BMW car which belongs to a businessman based in Khar. When the businessman questioned Raj about why he rammed the bus into his car, he blamed the piece of bamboo for the accident.

"The car owner checked the gear shaft and noticed a piece of bamboo being used as gear stick. He then informed the police about the accident. The beat marshals were sent to the spot to examine the bus and they too noticed the bamboo present there. When questioned, the driver told the officials that the gear knob had broken a few days ago and that he was using the bamboo stick for the past two to three days as a replacement,” said a police officer.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the school authorities, along with the transport committee, are looking into the matter. The driver has been detained by the police. The driver was held and booked for negligent and rash driving but later was released on bail. "An FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the driver," said Sanjay More, Senior Inspector of Khar police station.

The Podar International School in a statement said that they were shocked to learn about the incident. All the students on the bus are safe, and the school will fully cooperate with the authorities.

