Mumbai: School girl aces Indo-Korean quiz contest

A 15-year old Mumbai girl Anashruta Ganguly has bagged the top honour at the 2nd Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest-2020, an official said here on Wednesday.

A class VIII student of Pawar Public School, Chandivali, Ganguly won the coveted first prize of a six-day free trip to South Korea.

"Before taking part in this quiz, I had absolutely no knowledge about the rich and diverse Korean culture. It's only now that I understood that Korea is the 'Lamp of the East' and look forward to visiting the country," a visibly excited Ganguly said.

Despite the Covid-19 gloom, the contest attracted over 10,000 students from 20 schools in Mumbai and other parts, and the final was an online round conducted on September 22.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India, it is one of the biggest quiz competitions for school students on an international topic in the Mumbai region.

According to the Korean Consul-General Kim Dong Young, the idea is to ensure that Indian students learn more about his country's history, culture and related aspects.

The second prize of Rs 10,000 was bagged by Taarini Padia, a student of Jasudben ML School, Khar, and another 14 winners also got cash prizes.

