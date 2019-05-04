national

These cards were sent to the Special DG, CRPF, alongwith the letter, with a request to convey their emotions upto the last man within the Force

Mumbai school paints for CRPF posted in Jammu

Students from a Mulund based school had recently sent cards and painting to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) based in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing their gratitude and the fighting spirit the force has showcased during their line of duties.

Shivani Balodi, principal of Friends Academy, Mulund, wrote on behalf of the students to the Special DG, CRPF stating, "The courage of CRPF men has been the point of discussion amongst students. The students of the Friends’ Academy brainstormed and came up with the idea of organizing a fair and giving a part of the proceeds to the families of martyrs. The pupils expressed their emotions and gratitude to the CRPF by painting cards. These cards were sent to the Special DG, CRPF, along with the letter, with a request to convey their emotions up to the last man within the Force."

"It is pertinent to mention that the CRPF is the largest Paramilitary Force of the nation, performing multidimensional roles. Its people-friendly approach and humane touch, coupled with professionalism, has made it a force loved and admired across the nation. The support of the nation is the strength of this great Force that will always keep up its tradition of valour and sacrifice," the letter stated.

A senior CRPF official confirmed the same and said, "The letter of the Principal and the beautiful cards have touched the hearts of all the personnel in the CRPF! The Zonal Hqrs. of CRPF at Jammu has also shared the letter and the cards with the Army in Kashmir.

