Mumbai: School suspends six-year-old child for 'punching' teacher

Six-year-old's parents were last week told to get family's mental fitness certificate despite mother complaining of abuse by teacher

The email sent by the school to Advik's parents

Six-year-old Advik Shetty, studying in Dombivli's The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS), has now been suspended for 15 days by the school management, who have alleged that the child had punched a teacher causing 'blunt injury in her abdomen'. Last week, the school had asked the boy's mother to produce his mental fitness certificate after she complained of Advik's harassment by a teacher.

The parents of the child were informed of the suspension on November 16 by the school principal via an email which said that "he grievously attacked and physically assaulted the class teacher by punching her extremely hard in the abdomen resulting in a blunt injury in the abdomen."

Mother Sushmeeta Shetty has, however, denied the school's claims and said that it was simply trying to settle scores with her. "I spoke to my son after reading the email. Advik said he was pushed by another child and thus fell over the teacher but did not hit her. I have requested the school to show me the CCTV footage to substantiate their claims but they have shown zero interest in it. This is because I sent them an email complaining about my son being forced to sit alone in the class," she said.

The school principal has refused to comment saying that "the matter is sub-judice at a court of Child Welfare Committee (CWC)." Chairperson of CWC, Thane, Dr Sudhir Sawant said, "It is illegal to stop a child from attending classes. If the parents approach us, we will issue a letter to the school to allow the child to sit in class."

Advik was denied entry into the school premises for 23 days in October citing his violent behaviour and his parents were asked to produce a mental fitness certificate. He was allowed to continue classes after the intervention of the education minister.

"It is the responsibility of the school to provide a secure feeling to every student there. It seems unbelievable that a class I student could cause any injuries to a teacher. I guess the school is only trying to save its staff," said education activist Nihal Kirnalli.

"If a student does show signs of violent behaviour, it can be tackled in a more humane way," he said. Member of BMC education committee Sainath Durge, too, denounced the suspension of the child, saying that the suspension "will affect the six-year-old's state of mind".

