Mumbai sees rise in fatal road accidents

As per data collected from the Mumbai police traffic department, 2017 saw a five per cent surge in accidents



Pic for representation only

Despite Mumbai traffic police's effort to enforce rules and regulations, the number of fatal accident cases have only risen. As per the data procured from the Mumbai police traffic department, 2017 witnessed a spike in the number of deaths due to road accidents, compared to 2016. The Right to Information (RTI) has also revealed that the department doesn't maintain records with the corresponding cause of death, which activists allege, can cause hurdles in framing road safety policies.

Accident-prone city

In 2016, a total of 467 deaths in road accidents were recorded. The figure rose to 490 in 2017, which is almost a five per cent surge. However, officials claim that most of the accidents occur due to human errors, and that the government needs to enforce stringent rules to punish errant drivers.

"It is easy to blame bad roads and wrong traffic signals, but every day, we come across cases where accidents happen due to human errors. People recklessly cross roads without looking at the signal. Speaking on the cell phone while riding is also a major cause. These are basic safety precautions that citizens need to follow," said a senior officer from the traffic department. According to a report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2016, Mumbai ranked fifth among 50 Indian cities that witnessed road accidents.

What's the cause?

An RTI inquiry filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh has revealed that the traffic department doesn't maintain any data with the corresponding the cause of death. "If they don't maintain the records of the cause of deaths in road accidents, then how will they frame safety rules? For instance, if a potholes is causing accidents on a stretch of road, then the department needs to take safety measures accordingly," said Shaikh.

Ashutosh Atre from Road Safe Foundation said that 80 per cent of the accidents happen due to negligent drivers. "Only 2-3 per cent of the accidents can be attributed to potholes or non-marking of speed breakers. But, more than 80 per cent of the accidents happen due to human errors. However, that doesn't mean the traffic department stops taking precautionary measures like repairing roads, identifying black spots or lining bus stops, as these can be contributing factors," he added.

Also read: Virar Man Paints Speed Breakers On Dark Nalasopara Stretch To Prevent Accidents

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates