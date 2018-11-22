Mumbai shocker: Boy on Segway enters Masjid station, stops it before train at the last minute

national

RPF officers said this is a dangerous act and even the slightest loss of concentration could have resulted in a serious accident, putting him and/or others there at risk

A grab from a video shot by a commuter of the youth on a segway at Masjid Stn

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers are looking for a teenager who was spotted on a Segway at Masjid railway station. Based on a commuter's recording of the same on Tuesday around 4 pm, the police have registered a case against the youngster and are searching for him.

In the video, the boy can be seen riding a Segway, going towards the train that has pulled in but stopping before it at the last minute. RPF officers said this is a dangerous act and even the slightest loss of concentration could have resulted in a serious accident, putting him and/or others there at risk.

Railway officials are scanning CCTV footage to find out the exact time he was there and which train he boarded. Speaking to mid-day, Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner of Central Railway, said, "I have asked my officers to find the youth; action will be taken against him.

If he is a minor, we will produce him before the juvenile court, which will call his parents and ask them to sign a bond saying the act will not be repeated on railway premises, and counsel the boy to make him understand the consequences of his stunt."

What is a Segway?

The Segway is a two-wheeled electric vehicle or transporter used for commuting around a city. It was designed by Dean Kamen, an American engineer, inventor, and businessman

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates