Mumbai: Sena man assaults traffic cop, says she provoked him to hit her

Advocate of Sena worker accused of assaulting traffic constable in 2016 files discharge application in court, stating he hit her only after she hit him

Two years after Shiv Sena worker Shashikant Kalgude beat her up just because she was doing her job, Thane traffic constable Seema Kale is still awaiting justice. While she received overwhelming support post the incident, and an FIR was also filed against Kalgude, his advocate filed a discharge application in court last month alleging she hit Kalgude first.

The incident had occurred on February 25, 2016, when Kale was posted with the traffic department. Around 11.30 am that day, Kalgude was driving his Scorpio towards the Cadbury junction in Thane. Kale saw Kalgude talking on his phone. She stopped him and asked him to show his licence, upon which Kalgude allegedly got angry and began yelling and assaulting her. An undeterred Kale hit him back. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

The FIR was filed soon after. Now, Kalgude's advocate Sushma Mishra has filed a discharge application. Mishra said in court, "The complainant party themselves produced CCTV footage in court, which clearly shows the woman constable slapping him first. Our client was taking his car on the side, but she still hit my client first, after which he started beating her. It is on these grounds that we have filed a discharge application. She provoked my client to beat her." The court has asked the investigation officer to file their say before July 23.

Investigating officer Prashant Londhe said, "We have strong evidence against the accused, like CCTV footage, mobile tower locations and many other things. So, we will oppose his application."

Still going strong

Public prosecutor in the case Sangita Phad said, "The case is on fast track, but it got delayed because transfers happened in the meantime. Now, once the discharge application hearing gets done, and if it gets rejected, the case will start immediately."

Asked if their case is still strong after hearing defence's allegations, Phad said, "Our chargesheet is really strong. We have clear and strong witness statements. We will also oppose their application." The chargesheet in the case had been filed within 20 days.

mid-day contacted Kale, but she remained unavailable for comment. After the incident, Kale had been rewarded R10,000 by the Thane traffic department for reprimanding Kalgude.

