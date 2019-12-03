Mumbai: Senior citizen on night stroll in Juhu assaulted and robbed

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In another attack on a senior citizen, five men tried to assault and strangulate a 66-year-old Juhu resident late on Sunday night. The accused robbed him of his cash and mobile phone. While detection officers were patrolling the area, the accused fled as soon as one of the officers caught one of them red-handed.

Roger Anthony Misquitta, an acute diabetic patient, is used to going for late-night walks regularly. On Sunday night too, he was taking a stroll around his residence at DJ road, when someone covered his face from behind and attacked him. "He was trying to strangulate me by holding my collar. Within a minute, four of his associates joined him and asked me for all my valuables. They took away my wallet which had Rs 2,000 in and my mobile phone," Misquitta told mid-day, adding, "That's when detection officers came by and saw the accused. An officer even managed to get hold of one of the assaulters but he managed to escape."

Misquitta immediately registered an FIR under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at the Juhu police station a kilometre away from the spot of crime, after which he was taken to Cooper hospital. "It was 6.30 am by the time everything was completed and I hadn't had any food," the sexagenarian said.

'Feel unsafe'

"The police told me that they are history-sheeters. If so, what were they doing in the area? How are they roaming freely with several cases against them? The detection officers knew some of them but no one is arrested yet. Being a senior citizen, I feel unsafe walking around late in the evening," Misquitta said.

According to the police, the team is hunting down the accused. "We are also looking for footage from the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused. Everyone will be arrested soon," a police officer said.

