Mumbai: Serial stalker gets arrested and let out on bail three times despite woman's complaints

When his consistent efforts for three years to convince the 25-year-old girl failed, Kasare started abusing and harassing her in different ways. However, every time he got arrested after the victim filed complaints, he managed to secure bail



Ravindra Kasare

Twenty-six-year-old Ravindra Kasare from Vakola has gone to jail thrice for harassing a girl, whom he met while working as a house-keeper in a company, and has even managed to get bail every time. When his consistent efforts for three years to convince the 25-year-old girl failed, Kasare started abusing and harassing her in different ways. However, every time he got arrested after the victim filed complaints, he managed to secure bail. In the latest case that happened in February, Kasare was arrested for making a fake Facebook profile in the name of the victim's cousin sister and harassing her by uploading obscene messages and pictures. However, once again he got bail.

According to sources, when Kasare met the victim in 2012, she was pursuing her graduation and doing a part-time job as an accountant. Soon they became good friends and continued the relationship for three years.

However, as Kasare was extremely abusive, the victim ended the friendship in 2015 and broke all ties with him. Not being able to accept the betrayal, he started harassing her.

Speaking to mid-day, the victim's cousin sister said, "Once in 2016, the accused visited her office and created a scene in front of her friends. He also used to call her up on her official number and abuse her. That is when she approached the Bangur Nagar police and filed a complaint in the matter." The police had registered a case under sections 509 and 506 of IPC and arrested him the same year, but later he managed to get bail.

Sources further said that in 2017 Kasare formed a fake WhatsApp group in her name and added many of her family members to it. Thereafter, he started posting obscene messages and photographs on it. That is when she approached the Dadar police and filed a complaint in the matter. Though he was arrested in the matter the second time, he got bail again.

In his latest attempt to harass the victim, he targeted her cousin sister and made a fake Facebook profile in her name. His main intention was to get the victim's number by approaching her relatives and friends through the fake profile. The victim's sister said, "He had even managed to get my number. He not only posted obscene pictures through the account, but even abused me over phone."

When contacted, Divakar Shelke, senior inspector of Dadar police station said, "We arrested the accused, but he was later released on bail." Meanwhile, Aradhana Gaware from Ahana Foundation said, "The authorities concerned should do something to help the girl. The accused might need treatment."

Also read: Ghaziabad: Stalker kills 22-year-old woman, surrenders

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates