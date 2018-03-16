Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders, parents get school to stall annual, alleged arbitrary fee hike

Following complaints from parents that for past two years the management of the prominent Thane schools, New Horizon Scholars School and New Horizon Neo Kids, has been increasing fees in violation of the Fee Regulation Act, the Shiv Sena on Thursday



A delegation of Sena leaders, and parents met the school management over the issue

The long battle by parents to stop the alleged annual arbitrary fee hike by the New Horizon Education Society (NHES) of Thane, finally had some success yesterday, as the school management reportedly agreed to stay it for the next two academic years.

Following complaints from parents that for past two years the management of the prominent Thane schools, New Horizon Scholars School and New Horizon Neo Kids, has been increasing fees in violation of the Fee Regulation Act, the Shiv Sena on Thursday joined the bandwagon of protesting parents.

Acting on the instructions of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, local MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Purvesh (secretary, Yuva Sena) along with hundreds of parents, had a meeting with the school management over the issue.

The school management which was in no mood to succumb to the protesting parents' pressure, had no option but to hold their plans of increasing the fees, as the Sena leaders and cadre took up the issue with them. The delegation took assurance from the management that they will not raise the fees for next two academic years, it is reliably learnt.

"The Sena is not against any school and does not want to interfere with the functioning of educational institutes. But if they don't comply with the norms laid down by the government, the Sena will certainly raise its voice against them. In this case our aim was to provide relief to parents. A delegation of Sena leaders met the school management over the issue and it was sorted amicably," Purvesh Sarnaik said.

The trustee of school, and the principal did not respond to text messages or calls by this paper.