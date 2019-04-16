Mumbai: Shop under CSMT's footover bridge staircase is illegal

national

The FOB had collapsed partly on March 14 but the entire bridge was razed after that. The staircase was spared hence the eatery resumed operations in a few days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seized four cylinders on Monday which were kept illegally in the eatery below the staircase of CSMT's FOB which collapsed last month.

The civic officials have said that all other items in the shop were also seized because the place was not granted permission from the health department.

The CSMT FOB had collapsed partly on March 14 but the entire bridge was razed post that. The staircase was spared hence the eatery resumed operations in a few days.

A routine inspection by the civic fire compliance cell on Monday morning revealed that the four gas cylinders in the shop were illegal. A senior BMC official said that the shop owner did not have licenses. An official told The Times of India, "We will have to demolish the shop, we will follow the due process."

