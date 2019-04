Mumbai: BMC assistant engineer held in connection with CSMT bridge collapse

crime

Kakulte had been found guilty of "poor inspection during repair work and auditing" during a BMC inquiry. BMC had shared this inquiry report with the police. DCP (zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed the arrest

The Azad Maidan police probing the March 14 CSMT bridge collapse arrested BMC Assistant Engineer Sandeep Kakulte late Monday night. Kakulte is said to have supervised the repair work in 2013-14 and is already under suspension.

The Himalaya bridge had collapsed last month claiming six lives and leaving 31 injured. The police had earlier arrested Neeraj Kumar Desai of DD Desai Associated Engineering Consultant and Analysts Pvt Ltd on March 18.

