Sub-contracted CSMT bridge testing, says accused

Auditor tells court Baroda firm Geo Dynamics had performed the crucial test

Mumbai Police arrested the structural auditor Neeraj Kumar Desai (face covered) in connection with the CSMT bridge collapse, at Azad Maidan Police station, in Mumbai, late Monday, March 18, 2019. Pic/PTI

Prime accused Neeraj Desai, who audited the CSMT bridge that collapsed last week, has told investigators that he had let out a sub-contract to a Baroda-based company, Geo Dynamics for 'non-destructive test' of the FOB.

Sources at Azad Maidan police station, probing the case, told mid-day that they are yet to approach Geo Dynamics to record their statement in the case. "Till now we have recorded the statements of two officials from BMC including the Chief Engineer, Bridges Department, Sanjay Darade. We have made Darade a witness in the case," the officer said.

Desai was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade court that has sent him to police remand till March 25. Public prosecutor Rajan Suryavanshi told the court that the interrogation of Desai is important in order to find out the names of the BMC officials present on the spot during the FOB audit. "His custody is required to find out how the bridge was deemed fit to use if it was not in good condition. Also, whether all parameters while auditing the bridge were followed or not," the public prosecutor told the court.

A battery of defence lawyers including Srushti Thakkar and Sequera were present at the court. The survey of the bridge was conducted during 2016-17 and the audit report was submitted on June 18, 2018.

"We submitted the report long ago. The report is entirely based on physics and chemistry, and the physical custody of my client [Desai] is not required in the case. My client has been working for several years and has no police record," argued the defence lawyer. However, the court said, "For the purpose of proper investigation in the case, the presence of the accused is necessary till March 25, 2018."

