Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins rally to save Aarey; expresses anger

Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures of herself from the rally at Mumba's Aarey Colony region.

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Shraddha Kapoor is enthralling the audience with her recent release, Saaho. Apart from this, she is championing to save the 'Aarey Forest,' which are the lungs of Mumbai. On Sunday morning, she participated in a protest with several people in attendance expressing their displeasure over their decision to chop 2700+ trees to build the metro.

Being a public figure, Shraddha Kapoor feels the responsibility to create awareness about our society going to the grave. The actress joined protestors rallying to save 2700+ trees, which are in danger of being chopped down in Mumbai's Aarey Colony region. The trees could soon be felled to make way for Mumbai's Metro extension, which has got the indigenous, environmentally conscious populace up in arms.

Shraddha Kapoor often speaks up for issues that need major attention of the people. She also shared pictures from the rally on her social media and wrote: "Trying to do my bit. Went live on my insta sometime back to show you all how so many people have come together to stand up against this. 2700+ trees are slated to be chopped down for the Metro. Unacceptable. Shocking. As if we don’t have enough environmental issues already. As if Mumbai doesn’t have enough pollution already. And permission is granted to chop off our lungs. This HAS TO STOP [sic]"

There were other fellow artists like Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Warda Khan Nadiadwala (wife of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala) who lent their support to the actress.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' Saaho (Hindi version) earned Rs. 24 crore at the box office on its first day (Friday). The film saw an upward trend on its second day (Saturday) and collected Rs.25.20 crore. Globally, the film has collected Rs. 205 crore (figure shared by the film's PR) in two days.

Apart from this, Shraddha has Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore set for its release with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, and a few others. Post this, she will be setting the screens of fire with her dance moves in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The petite actress has also been signed opposite Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3. Both these films are slated to release in 2020.

