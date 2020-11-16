Mumbai: Siddhivinayak temple to allow only 100 people every hour

Devotees wait in a line to offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in March this year. Pic/AFP

Only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai every day beginning Monday in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application, its chairman Aadesh Bandekar said on Sunday.

Religious places in Maharashtra, which have been shut since a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen from Monday during the ongoing Diwali festival. The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has prepared a mobile application through which devotees can book their appointments for darshan beginning Monday, Bandekar told the media.

"Devotees will have to download 'Shri Siddhivinayak temple' application on their mobile phones to book slots for darshan. They will need to fill in their details and book an appointment, following which a QR code will be generated with a time slot. QR codes for 1,000 people will be generated during the day," he said.

Bandekar said devotees will have to put the QR code into the scanner at the temple. "They will be allowed inside after undergoing mandatory checks," he added. "The access barrier will open only if a visiting devotee's body temperature is normal and he/she is wearing a mask," he said.

To start with, 100 people will be allowed inside the temple every hour except during 'aarti' and 'puja' rituals. Bandekar appealed to senior citizens to avail darshan of Lord Ganesh on the mobile app until the COVID-19 situation returns to normalcy. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that places of religious worship will reopen from Monday.

