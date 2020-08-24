Mumbai: Sion-Dharavi Link Road - From potholed to smooth in 3 days flat

Within 10 days of mid-day's report about the condition of the pothole-ridden Sion-Dharavi Link Road that inconvenienced motorists and commuters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created a new concrete road on the stretch.

On August 14, mid-day had reported in 'BMC's guarantee - Potholes back on Sion-Dharavi Link Road in just six months,' that locals and motorists who use the road daily were being inconvenienced as not just the stretch between ONGC building and Sion station was in poor condition, but the internal roads were uneven too.



Mushtaq Ansari at the site of the repairs

Mushtaq Ansari, who has been raising the issue of potholes in and around Mumbai, and posting videos on social networking sites, said, "We had posted pictures and videos on social media, of the potholes and uneven road surface on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road, and following the article in mid-day, the authorities have repaired it."

"Around two to three days back the BMC started the work and a 300-metre-long and six metres wide concrete road of six-inch thickness has been built. The entire road was made on a war footing and on the side of the road, paver blocks are being put up. This will ease the commute on this road," added Ansari.

Locals from the area had alleged that due to the potholes and uneven road surface, many bikers had lost balance and fallen down.

"An official from the BMC told me that the issue of this pothole-ridden road was discussed among senior officials in Mantralaya and the contractor was asked to complete the work as soon as possible. According to BMC officials the road was built for R25 lakh," Ansari further added.

BMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Darade was unavailable for comment.

