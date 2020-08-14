Mumbai: BMC's guarantee - Potholes back on Sion Dharavi Link Road in just six months

Six months — that's seemingly the expiry date of a newly constructed road in the city. A stretch of the busy Sion Dharavi Link Road that was fixed just six months back is now riddled with hundreds of potholes.

Locals and motorists who use the road daily have complained that they were facing inconvenience as not just the stretch between ONGC building and Sion station is in poor condition, but the internal roads are uneven too.

Software Developer Ataul Hashmat Khan who lives in Dharavi, said, "The condition of the internal roads in Dharavi was already bad, but it has turned worse during the monsoon, and all thanks to the BMC. While the civic body is least bothered about repairing the internal roads, the section on the Sion Dharavi Link Road has over 400 potholes. The re-emergence of potholes in just a few months only proves that the BMC used substandard quality materials."

Hundreds of motorists use the Sion Dharavi Link Road daily. Mushtaq Ansari, who is famous on social media platforms as a 'Pothole Warrior' who not only highlights the issue but also fixes the potholes himself, told mid-day on Thursday, "Yesterday, while travelling via the Sion Dharavi Link Road, I was shocked to see that the stretch between Sion station and T junction was filled with close to 500 potholes." "The asphalt has washed away in the rain and the road has become uneven. This is the condition of a newly built road."

Ansari pointed out that the potholes pose a threat to the riders.

